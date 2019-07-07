'No government guarantee to bail out cash-strapped SABC': Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni declined to give the cash-strapped SABC a much-needed government guarantee in order for the public broadcaster to stay on air.

This was relayed to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams in a two-page letter dated June 25 2019, seen by TimesLIVE.

This comes hardly a week after Ndabeni-Abrahams told parliament she was prepared to quit her job rather than give the SABC a loan guarantee while it did not have a solid turnaround strategy.

It has taken Mboweni and Ndabeni-Abrahams four months to reject the public broadcaster's loan guarantee application.

The SABC owes suppliers about R1.9bn while it struggles to continue paying salaries. Its buildings now pose an occupational health and safety risk to employees after years of no maintenance due to a lack of money.