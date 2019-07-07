South Africa

Oil spill in Algoa Bay

07 July 2019 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
An oil spill at sea is being monitored in Algoa Bay. File photo.
An oil spill at sea is being monitored in Algoa Bay. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Michal Guzi

Authorities are monitoring an oil spill that happened while fuel was being transferred to a vessel in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said between 200 and 400 liters of fuel from the receiving Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chrysanthi had spilt into the sea on Saturday.

“SA Marine Fuels proceeded to dispatch a commercial oil spill response service provider to mitigate and contain the spread of the spill,” the department said in a statement.

“Current weather conditions in Algoa bay are hindering operations, which include wildlife assessments however, the situation has been reported to be managed and under control.

“The oil is not expected to reach the coast and [is] currently moving in an offshore direction. Transnet National Ports Authority, South African National Parks (SANParks), the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) and other environmental bodies have been notified and are monitoring the situation along with our department.”

A contingency plan is in place should any oil reach the shore.

MORE

Pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town's coast

City’s waste is ending up in its fish
News
1 week ago

Creams, massage and police escort: how Russian whales were freed

Whales were massaged and lathered in special balm as they rode toward the ocean in a motorcade as part of their release from a "jail" in the Russian ...
News
1 day ago

Government vs government as water department takes on council over Great Fish River pollution

The water and sanitation department (DWS) is taking legal action against the Inxuba Yethemba municipality in the Eastern Cape for allegedly polluting ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Footage released of armed robbers shooting guard in Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg World
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X