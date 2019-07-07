Speeding cases withdrawn after laser device is queried in court

Motorists caught speeding by traffic police in the Free State are having criminal cases against them withdrawn due to legal issues with the laser speed-measuring device used to catch them.

City Press reported on Sunday that prosecutions in other parts of the country, based on traffic authorities using the ProLaser 4 device, could also be in jeopardy.

The issue revolves around a court case in which a motorist, allegedly travelling at 171km/h on the N3 highway, was acquitted because the state could not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The state was unable to show the device had been properly tested and approved by an independent, accredited laboratory, as required by legislation.

The director of public prosecutions in the Free State confirmed that prosecutors had been told to withdraw pending speeding cases until issues around the use of the device had been resolved.