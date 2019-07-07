Women beaten, stripped naked and set alight in act of mob justice

In a brutal act of “mob justice” after the discovery of a child’s body, enraged community members attacked two women, stripped them naked and set them on fire in Limpopo.

The attack at Ha-Mashau Misevhe village A and C, in the Levubu policing area, was triggered by the discovery on Friday morning of a missing 12-year-old boy’s body in a river. The child, who disappeared while playing with friends at a local complex, was reported missing on June 10.

“Subsequent to this discovery, the community members apparently gathered to discuss the matter. Later at about 22h00 (10pm), they mobilised themselves, attacked the two women with various objects, stripped them naked before setting them alight,” police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

Police and emergency services responded to frantic calls for help from the area and, on arrival, “made the gruesome discovery of the two women, badly burnt".

"One woman was certified dead on the scene whereas another died later in hospital. When the police arrived at the scene, the crowd had already dispersed.