'Africa has lost a dreamer': Tributes stream in for Mandla 'Spaceboy' Maseko
South Africans continue to pay tribute to Mandla Maseko, after he died in a bike accident on Saturday, with many commenting that he had inspired them by beating the odds.
Maseko, popularly known as "Spaceboy", beat more than a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that would have seen him become the first black African in space through the Axe Apollo Space Academy.
Since the announcement of his death by a family spokesperson at the weekend, social media has been filled with tributes for Maseko.
Tears are words we can't say #RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/KE9mzS42N6— Avalanche Laundry (@AvalancheLaund1) July 8, 2019
#RIPMandlaMaseko Didn’t know the guy, but he was going to do great things for this proud land of Africa. One more beacon of light is gone. We salute you— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) July 8, 2019
Tragedy, im angry at life itself. A boy from Soshanguve selected from millions of people to join a crue of 23 people to go to space !!life is not fair 😕😕😕#RIPMandlaMaseko— siboniso mzileni (@sbomzileni) July 7, 2019
Rest in peace mandla, highschool buddy,, our high school crush ,,sabrina,,gone too soon maan, you made a impact here on earth,, see how we are celebrating your life #RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/KRKL4J8yUZ— Phummy Shalvah (@phummynolo1) July 7, 2019
A testimony that our dreams are valid regardless of how far fetched they seem. #RIPMandlaMaseko #RIPAfronaut you're now in #PlanetHeaven, your final destination.— Thula Thula (@siphukuthula_L) July 7, 2019
One of a few selected to go to space where we grew up. Didn't live long enough to achieve his dream. You inspired some of us. #ripmandlamaseko pic.twitter.com/YLdnF42iOl— #letsBuildABank (@lebongobeni_) July 7, 2019