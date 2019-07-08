South Africa

AfriForum lodges hate speech complaint against Zindzi Mandela

08 July 2019 - 11:11 By Nico Gous
SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

AfriForum has lodged a complaint of hate speech against SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela for tweets the organisation believes “bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude”.

The complaint was lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves” tweets went viral.

AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey said in a statement on Monday: "Mandela bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude towards white people in the country. She has publicly contributed to the polarisation of local communities. With crude language, as well as false and humiliating references such as ‘rapists’, ‘cowards’ and ‘land thieves’, she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating.

“Her defence – that she is entitled to her personal opinion – demonstrates a complete lack of insight into her responsibility as ambassador to promote the image of South Africa and to serve all South Africans without prejudice.

"It is also inconsistent with the South African constitution, which clearly states that the country belongs to everyone. She has to be held accountable for her actions and AfriForum therefore requests the SAHRC to investigate and act in this regard.”

Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Mandela’s term as ambassador had been extended from June to December 2019.

MORE:

Schools with names such as 'stab him' and 'thigh of a virgin' urged to change

Few would argue that schools named "stab him" and "prison" do not inspire academic excellence. But seven years after the KwaZulu-Natal education ...
News
1 day ago

In quotes: Angelo Agrizzi on racism, Bosasa & that R200,000 fine

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday apologised for using the k-word and spoke about his involvement with the Barney Mokgatle ...
News
3 days ago

Medical aids slated for not knowing racial demographics of doctors

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hauled medical aids over the coals on Wednesday after they admitted they do not know the racial demographics ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
X