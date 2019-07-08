South Africa

Love, kindness & discipline: Mandla Maseko's three touching vows

08 July 2019 - 11:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mandla Maseko died in a bike accident on Saturday.
Mandla Maseko died in a bike accident on Saturday.
Image: Instagram/Mandla Maseko

"I'm a future generation astronaut, qualified private pilot, a CO in the SA Air Force and a public speaker." This is what Mandla Maseko's Instagram biography reads.

Maseko, who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. 

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, SA's "Space Boy" shared his life with his social media followers, who continue to convey messages of love and support to his family. 

Those who claim to have known him personally have described him as a loving and kind person.

His Instagram page confirms this.

Seven weeks ago, he shared three posts, in which he vowed to abide by the constitution, respect people and their rights, and treat them with dignity. 

Here's a glimpse:

Improving SANDF through discipline:

Respect people and their rights to dignity:

Abide by the constitution:

MORE

'Africa has lost a dreamer': Tributes stream in for Mandla 'Spaceboy' Maseko

Many have commented on how he beat the odds to achieve his dreams
News
6 hours ago

SA man destined for trip to space dies in motorcycle accident

Mandla Maseko who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space has been killed in ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
X