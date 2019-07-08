Love, kindness & discipline: Mandla Maseko's three touching vows

"I'm a future generation astronaut, qualified private pilot, a CO in the SA Air Force and a public speaker." This is what Mandla Maseko's Instagram biography reads.

Maseko, who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, SA's "Space Boy" shared his life with his social media followers, who continue to convey messages of love and support to his family.

Those who claim to have known him personally have described him as a loving and kind person.

His Instagram page confirms this.

Seven weeks ago, he shared three posts, in which he vowed to abide by the constitution, respect people and their rights, and treat them with dignity.

Here's a glimpse:

Improving SANDF through discipline: