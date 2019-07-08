South Africa

Murder case opened after suspicious death of 'pancake' woman in Bloemfontein

08 July 2019 - 09:10 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Anna Herbst sold pancakes from Thursday to Saturday at D&J Meat in Generaal de Wet, Bloemfontein.
Anna Herbst sold pancakes from Thursday to Saturday at D&J Meat in Generaal de Wet, Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Police are investigating a case of murder after a woman, who ran a business selling pancakes, was found dead inside her burning house in Bloemfontein. 

The cash generated by her business, contained in a money box, was missing.

Anna Herbst, 61, was well known in the city for the pancakes she sold at butchery D&J Meat.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lorraine Earle said emergency services responded to a fire at her home in Martindale, outside the city, early on Saturday.

"A neighbour saw the house on fire and phoned the fire department and the police," Earle said.

"She was selling pancakes, as you know, so the money box from her car was stolen."

No arrests had been made.

D&J Meat said it was saddened by the death of Herbst.

"The unbelief and inability to do or change anything about it is overwhelming. Tannie Anna, the elderly woman, loved her house and never wanted to move from it. There is no justification that she had to die for it," the butchery said in a Facebook post.

MORE

Women beaten, stripped naked and set alight in act of mob justice

In a brutal act of “mob justice” after the discovery of a child’s body, enraged community members attacked two women, stripped them naked and set ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X