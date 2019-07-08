Murder case opened after suspicious death of 'pancake' woman in Bloemfontein

Police are investigating a case of murder after a woman, who ran a business selling pancakes, was found dead inside her burning house in Bloemfontein.

The cash generated by her business, contained in a money box, was missing.

Anna Herbst, 61, was well known in the city for the pancakes she sold at butchery D&J Meat.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lorraine Earle said emergency services responded to a fire at her home in Martindale, outside the city, early on Saturday.

"A neighbour saw the house on fire and phoned the fire department and the police," Earle said.

"She was selling pancakes, as you know, so the money box from her car was stolen."

No arrests had been made.

D&J Meat said it was saddened by the death of Herbst.

"The unbelief and inability to do or change anything about it is overwhelming. Tannie Anna, the elderly woman, loved her house and never wanted to move from it. There is no justification that she had to die for it," the butchery said in a Facebook post.