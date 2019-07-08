Nurses 'burnt out' at clinic that turned away pregnant woman, says SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says no action has been taken against officials who allegedly turned away a heavily pregnant woman who ended up giving birth outside a clinic in Pretoria.

Gauteng manager at the commission Buang Jones said on Monday that the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre in Mamelodi was not up to standard.

"There is no proper ventilation, the clinic does not have a quality assurance manager. The manager of the facility was conveniently not present," said Jones after visiting the clinic on Monday.

He said that there was sufficient land adjacent to the clinic that could be developed to expand the facility, "as the maternity ward is too small. No filing system. Staff shortage. Maternity ward only has eight beds. Only two midwives and a student nurse. No administrative support, [they] only have one computer."

He said some nurses were burnt out, while there is no doctor at the facility and patients were not assessed prior to treatment.