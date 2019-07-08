Police appealing for help to find missing child
Two Eastern Cape boys went missing over the weekend, but while one was found and reunited with his family, police on Monday were appealing for information on the whereabouts of eight-year-old Recolin Keagan Witbooi.
Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the five-year-old boy from Mdantsane, who went missing on Saturday, was found near the local police station.
"He is understood to have been on his way home to eat. He had been playing with his friends only few houses away."
Mzuku said the child was taken in by a "concerned" woman during the night.
He was found close to the police station the following day.
In a separate incident, eight-year-old Recolin Keagan Witbooi from Barcelona in Gelvandale, went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said he was wearing a black hoodie top, black track suit pants and a pair of white Nike takkies.
Anyone who may have seen him or may know his whereabouts can contact D/Sgt Luzuko Pehlo on 082 565 0155 or 041 401 3000. Members of the public can also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.