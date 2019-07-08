South Africa

Police warn against mob justice as 14 arrested in Tshwane for murder

08 July 2019 - 20:45 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police in Monday arrested 14 people who allegedly stoned to death a murder suspect and also injured a policeman on duty in Temba, northern Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

Police on Monday arrested 14 people who allegedly stoned a murder suspect to death and injured a police officer in Temba, Tshwane, on Sunday afternoon.

The arrests were made by a team that had been tasked to track down the suspects. The 14 people are due to appear in the Temba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The murder suspect had been taken by a detective to a scene where a foreign national was murdered on Tuesday, July 2.

“While the detective was busy taking a statement, the victim was attacked with stones and other objects. When reinforcements reached the scene, the victim had already been killed after he had been attacked by more than ten people.

“The police officer, who was also [attacked] with stones, sustained injuries to his legs,” Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela warned members of the community who engaged in serious and violent crime by taking the law into their own hands that police would deal effectively with the perpetrators.

