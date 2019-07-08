Red Ants are back in business, but with a less painful bite

The notorious eviction services company Red Ants has been given permission to operate by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), under strict conditions.

Last week, Psira announced that Red Ants' licence was suspended following complaints about the company's conduct. Red Ants lodged an appeal following the suspension, Psira said in a statement at the weekend.

The appeal will be adjudicated by the Psira appeals committee, appointed by police minister Bheki Cele. Psira said it received an application by Red Ants, in terms of Section 26(3) of the PSIR Act 56 of 2001, to operate while suspended, pending the finalisation of the appeal.