Security guard shot in Durban school robbery dies

A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month died on Saturday.

This is the second person to be killed in Folweni, south of Durban, in a month.

Sboniso Nyawose, 48, a teacher at Masuku Primary School, was shot dead on the school's premises in June.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said two security guards paid to patrol the school's premises were shot last month, one in the leg and the other in the chest.

“Since the shooting incident, the deceased has been critical in hospital,” Mahlambi said.