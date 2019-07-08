South Africa

Security guard shot in Durban school robbery dies

08 July 2019 - 08:06 By YOLISWA SOBUWA
A security guard who was shot at Folweni High School in Durban has died in hospital.
A security guard who was shot at Folweni High School in Durban has died in hospital.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month died on Saturday.

This is the second person to be killed in Folweni, south of Durban, in a month.

Sboniso Nyawose, 48, a teacher at Masuku Primary School, was shot dead on the school's premises in June.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said two security guards paid to patrol the school's premises were shot last month, one in the leg and the other in the chest.  

“Since the shooting incident, the deceased has been critical in hospital,” Mahlambi said.

Department slams call to arm teachers as 'irresponsible, reckless, dangerous'

The department of basic education (DBE) has rejected calls for teachers to carry guns despite the recent spate of violent attacks at schools across ...
News
3 weeks ago

The suspects allegedly took vehicle engines and gearboxes donated to the school for practicals in mechanical technology.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they were saddened by the death of their colleague.

“Given the time he had spent in hospital, we were hopeful that he was going to survive. Our prayers are with his family and all those who were close to him during this difficult time,” Mshengu said.

Mshengu had earlier raised concerns that schools in Folweni were under siege from criminal elements in the area. This followed the shooting of three people in a week in and around schools in that area.  

SowetanLIVE

MORE

At least 13 school pupils face criminal charges in Gauteng: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to pilot interventions including undercover police at schools and child professionals to rehabilitate ...
News
3 weeks ago

Stabbed Forest High pupil was facing armed robbery charge: NPA

Daniel Bakwela, the 18-year-old Forest High pupil who was stabbed to death last week, was facing an armed robbery charge.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X