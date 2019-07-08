Security guard shot in Durban school robbery dies
A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month died on Saturday.
This is the second person to be killed in Folweni, south of Durban, in a month.
Sboniso Nyawose, 48, a teacher at Masuku Primary School, was shot dead on the school's premises in June.
KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said two security guards paid to patrol the school's premises were shot last month, one in the leg and the other in the chest.
“Since the shooting incident, the deceased has been critical in hospital,” Mahlambi said.
The suspects allegedly took vehicle engines and gearboxes donated to the school for practicals in mechanical technology.
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they were saddened by the death of their colleague.
“Given the time he had spent in hospital, we were hopeful that he was going to survive. Our prayers are with his family and all those who were close to him during this difficult time,” Mshengu said.
Mshengu had earlier raised concerns that schools in Folweni were under siege from criminal elements in the area. This followed the shooting of three people in a week in and around schools in that area.