Speedster nabbed driving at 216km/h in Mpumalanga

08 July 2019 - 20:26 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man, 32, was arrested for speeding near Mbombela in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving at 216km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 toll road in Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was driving a BMW 650i sedan, was arrested by Mpumalanga provincial traffic officers at 3.17pm. He was travelling from Mbombela to Pretoria at the time of the arrest.

The man was applying for bail at the Ngodwana Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Mpumalanga community safety and liaison MEC Gabisile Thabalala applauded the law enforcers for arresting the suspect.

Tshabalala said speeding was one of main causes of many avoidable deadly crashes on the country’s roads.

