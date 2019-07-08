WATCH | 'Legal gangsters': Cops accused of torture, kidnapping and framing

The murder of neighbourhood watch member Mervyn Jacobs was cold-blooded and cowardly. Fifteen gunshots rang out on a cold October night in Tafelsig in 2009. Jacobs, the father of two children, was killed and another watch member was shot in the arm.

Police stormed the area less than an hour later, arresting close to 40 people and demanding information about the crime. But 10 years later, some of the arrested men, as well as former police officers, have made allegations of police torture, kidnapping and framing.

TimesLIVE speaks to the men who have opened civil cases against members of the South African Police Service (Saps) over experiences they say left them and their families traumatised. Now, a Western Cape police counter-intelligence unit has returned to the case as part of an analysis into the actions of certain senior officers in 2009.