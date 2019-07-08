WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test

Sun made the comment after the video went public. It shows the woman being restrained by a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer while another person, purported to be a nurse, appears to prepare to draw blood from the woman.

The incident happened on Friday evening.

Sun said the woman had allegedly failed a breathalyser test, necessitating the JMPD to arrest her and take her to the Douglasdale Police Station for further processing.

“It is critical to note that the law does permit a police officer to physically restrain a person who refuses to provide a blood sample for law enforcement purposes,” Sun said.

Sun said on noting the incident, the city had already commenced an internal investigation into the events leading up to what was caught on video and also to as well as to determine whether the appropriate use of force was used by law enforcement officials.

“If anyone is found guilty of any wrongdoing, they will face appropriate and swift disciplinary action,” Sun said.