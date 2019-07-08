Winter rains boost dam levels in the Western Cape

Dam levels in the Western Cape have risen by more than 6% over the past week after winter rains.

The province said in a statement on Monday that the latest average level for dams across the province stood at 45.4% compared to 47.2% in 2018.

The average level of dams supplying the City of Cape Town now stood at 59.6% compared to 53% in 2018.

Minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said following the recent rainfall, water continued to flow into dams around the province from various catchment areas.

"We’re very happy to see the levels starting to increase dramatically."