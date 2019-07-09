South Africa

Armed robbers hold up patients at Durban's Westville Hospital

09 July 2019 - 10:12 By Orrin Singh
Durban's Life Westville Hospital was held up by four armed suspects on Tuesday, July 9 2019.
Durban's Life Westville Hospital was held up by four armed suspects on Tuesday, July 9 2019.
Image: Google maps

Four armed suspects held up patients at Durban's Life Westville Hospital on Tuesday. 

Provincial spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the assailants accosted and threatened a security guard outside the hospital at about 5am before entering the building. 

"The suspects then entered the hospital building where they removed two TVs from the wall and robbed patients of their cellphones and cash," said Mbele. 

The perpetrators are believed to have been driving a white Toyota Etios. 

No shots were fired and a case of robbery was opened at the Westville police station for investigation. 

MORE

Community demands MEC disband board at 'death trap' hospital following maggot video

A civil society-led group comprised of concerned residents is calling for the board of RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, to be removed.
News
18 hours ago

Security guard shot in Durban school robbery dies

A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month died on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Armed gang rob Joburg businessman in broad daylight

A Johannesburg businessman and the occupants of his vehicle were robbed by four armed men in broad daylight in Mayfair over the weekend.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X