South Africa

Cape Town's top drug dog is perfect mix of sensitive and Savage

09 July 2019 - 14:40 By TimesLIVE
Savage with his handler, Cst Mosuli Faku (left), and City of Cape Town metro police chief Wayne le Roux.
Savage with his handler, Cst Mosuli Faku (left), and City of Cape Town metro police chief Wayne le Roux.
Image: City of Cape Town

If you're a drug dealer in Cape Town, you really don't want to meet Savage.

He's a three-year-old German Shepherd whose sensitive nose has sniffed out drugs worth R160,000 in the past six months.

Savage, a member of the City of Cape Town K9 Unit, was given a service medal on Tuesday by metro police chief Wayne le Roux in recognition of his achievements with handler Cst Mosuli Faku.

Constable Mosuli Faku and Savage.
Constable Mosuli Faku and Savage.
Image: City of Cape Town

"A number of our canines are new, so officer Savage is setting a wonderful example for the rest of the team," said Le Roux.

"His performance in the first six months of this year ... has included sniffing out drugs hidden in trees and even underground.

"Officer Savage is an asset to our efforts to curb the illicit drug trade, and we felt it appropriate to award him with a service medal in recognition of his efforts."

Savage's olfactory superiority accounted for six arrests and the confiscation of unga, mandrax, cocaine, tik and cannabis.

He is one of 25 dogs in the canine unit, which specialises in detecting narcotics, explosives and copper.

In the 12 months ending last month, Le Roux said the unit was responsible for 156 arrests, most of them drug related.

"Over the years, drug dealers have become increasingly creative in hiding their wares, but our dogs are up to the task," he said.

"They have enlightened their handlers with these finds, so now officers know how to adjust their search patterns when they conduct operations. They are also a criminal's worst nightmare."

MORE

Italian Mafia puts an R84k bounty on drug-sniffer dog's head

In its long and infamous history, Italy’s Camorra crime syndicate has targeted many people who have threatened the Neapolitan gangsters’ interests. ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Dogs can be trained to sniff out malaria just by smelling your socks

Dogs can be trained to sniff out certain cancers, people at risk of a diabetic coma and now, children with malaria just by smelling their socks, ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Dog sniffs out R2m in Dubai-bound passenger's luggage

A South African man was caught at Cape Town International Airport allegedly trying to smuggle almost R2-million to Dubai.
News
1 year ago

Drug dogs sniff out R3.6m heroin at Mozambique border post

A woman with heroin worth R3.6-million hidden in her backpack attempted to stroll into South Africa from Mozambique on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X