South Africa

Durban police officer dies after house catches fire while he was sleeping

09 July 2019 - 11:46 By Orrin Singh
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 37-year-old police officer from Chatsworth, south of Durban, will be laid to rest on Wednesday after perishing in a fire at the weekend. 

Sgt Vasagan Naidoo from the Bayview police station is believed to have been asleep at his home when a fire broke out on Sunday. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was being investigated by Bayview police.

"It is alleged that on July 7 2019 at 9pm there was a fire in one of the houses on Highwood Road in Bayview. A 37-year-old police officer stationed at Chatsworth police was asleep when his house caught [fire] and was burnt," said Mbele.

Meanwhile, Chatsworth Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair Jakes Singh said they had been left saddened and shocked by the untimely death of a member. 

"It's sad that we've lost a member under such tragic circumstances. We are awaiting the findings of the police investigation regarding the fire," said Singh. 

