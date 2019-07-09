Durban police officer dies after house catches fire while he was sleeping

A 37-year-old police officer from Chatsworth, south of Durban, will be laid to rest on Wednesday after perishing in a fire at the weekend.

Sgt Vasagan Naidoo from the Bayview police station is believed to have been asleep at his home when a fire broke out on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was being investigated by Bayview police.

"It is alleged that on July 7 2019 at 9pm there was a fire in one of the houses on Highwood Road in Bayview. A 37-year-old police officer stationed at Chatsworth police was asleep when his house caught [fire] and was burnt," said Mbele.