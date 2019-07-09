How we ended up homeless on the streets of Joburg

Rissik Street, Johannesburg, is home to Sihle Sikhakhane, who came to the city from Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

“My father had just passed away … I was only left with my younger sister and our grandmother. We survived on her pension,” says Sikhakhane.

A family friend told him that a construction company in Johannesburg was looking for general workers and gave him the address.

“Coming to Joburg for the job, sounded like the ideal opportunity that would change our situation,” he says.

But things went sour.

“I discovered that there was no such job, or even a company. When I went to this certain address in the CBD, I found this old building closed and the [phone] number I got was not working anymore,” says Sikhakhane.

“I feel like a loser now … I only wish I can get the job I came to Joburg for. If I can work, I can maybe find a way to go back home … I can’t go back like this. I lost everything due to being homeless,” he says.

Sikhakhane washes himself at public toilets and he now survives as a car guard. The 27-year-old has been sleeping in a small park next to Cosatu house, Braamfontein, for the past three and a half years, joining the ranks of thousands of homeless people in the city.