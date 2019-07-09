South Africa

‘I raped in revenge for being raped by my sister.’ Nonsense, says judge

09 July 2019 - 07:00 By SHAIN GERMANER
Bongani Mashego confessed to raping four women in the Randfontein area.
Bongani Mashego confessed to raping four women in the Randfontein area.
Image: Supplied

A Randfontein serial rapist who pleaded guilty to all of his crimes has tried to argue the reason he raped or attempted to rape four women was because they reminded him of his sister.

Bongani Mashego, who confessed to the rape, assault and robbery of four women in the area, admitted to his crimes and pleaded guilty at the High Court sitting at Palm Ridge at the end of May.

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X