‘I raped in revenge for being raped by my sister.’ Nonsense, says judge
09 July 2019 - 07:00
A Randfontein serial rapist who pleaded guilty to all of his crimes has tried to argue the reason he raped or attempted to rape four women was because they reminded him of his sister.
Bongani Mashego, who confessed to the rape, assault and robbery of four women in the area, admitted to his crimes and pleaded guilty at the High Court sitting at Palm Ridge at the end of May.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.