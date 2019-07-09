South Africa

One dead, another injured in double shooting at Durban car workshop

09 July 2019 - 11:47 By Suthentira Govender
One man was killed and another injured during a shooting incident in Shallcross, Durban, on Tuesday.
Image: Rescue Care

One man has died and another was severely injured following a double shooting incident at a car repairs shop in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the two men, aged between 40 and 50, both suffered gunshot wounds.

"Unfortunately one person had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.

"He was declared deceased on the scene. The second victim had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries and was stabilised by advance life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital."

Jamieson said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not known yet, but police were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

