South Africa

Parents of murdered Durban 10-year-old want answers from alleged killer

09 July 2019 - 14:42 By LWANDILE BHENGU
The parents of 10-year-old Siphumelele Mzimba, Mlungisi Nkala and Nosipho Mzimba, outside the Pinetown Magistrate's Court where the woman accused of their daughter's murder appeared on Tuesday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The parents of 10-year-old Siphumelele Mzimba, whose decomposed body was found in bushes within walking distance of her home outside Pinetown in Durban, want answers from the woman arrested for her death.

Siphumelele's  body was discovered on July 4 in Nazareth, after she had been reported missing on June 13. At the time police said she had gone to a neighbourhood hairdresser but never made it there.

Zandile Nsele, 39, was arrested on June 19 on a kidnapping charge and remanded in custody. She made a third appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where a murder charge was added. Nsele abandoned her bail application.

Outside the court Siphumelele's mother, Nosipho Mzimba, said she was shocked by Nsele's demeanour.

"All I can say about Zandile is that she shocked me. When we saw her today, she doesn't seem like someone who could do something like this. She shows no remorse and she doesn't look like she regrets what she did. I had hoped to see a different side of her, where she would show how remorseful she is and understood that what she did was horrible," said Mzimba.

Mzimba said she and her husband wanted answers from Nsele as to what happened to their daughter.

On Tuesday, magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson informed Nsele that she was now facing a murder charge and that the state alleged that she had strangled the grade 4 pupil with cable ties.

Among those in attendance in the packed court gallery was MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who said her department had committed itself to offering Siphumelele's parents and school counselling. The MEC also went with the parents to the place where Siphumelele's body was discovered. 

The matter will be back in court on August 20.

