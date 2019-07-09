Philippi family lost three children while bullets flew in Cape Town

The grief-struck father of the deceased, Wathwana Zwelibi, said: “Someone came and told us that the children had been shot and we rushed there. I saw them in a pool of blood and they were not moving.”

He kept covering his face with his hands and made a great effort to stay collected. The grieving mother declined to speak.

“I do not know where I will get the money to bury the three children,” said​​​ Wathwana. “We never received any report of bad behaviour from the community. We still do not know what happened, and want answers.”

Speaking for the family, Phumzile Zwelibi, uncle to the three deceased, said, “It is not one but three of our children who died in a manner we do not know. It is hard coming to terms with what happened.”

“The minister promised to work hard to catch the people behind this brutal killing of our children. He also promised to be with us during this hard time.”

Phumzile said the family survived by operating a small shop. “No one is working and this shop, which was left by the children’s grandfather, is the only means of survival we have.”

Most of the shelves were empty.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said police are still investigating. “The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation.”

