Relief as city makes U-turn on extra electricity fee for Joburg

Johannesburg residents and businesses will not be paying a recently adopted fixed surcharge for prepaid electricity.

The surcharge of R200 a month for prepaid residential customers and R402 a month for business prepaid customers was approved by council as part of the annual tariff increases, and was due to be implemented on July 1.

"The approved surcharge aimed to better align pre-paid tariffs to conventional tariffs and was due to be implemented on July 1 2019. However, this has been suspended pending further engagement with all relevant stakeholders," the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mayoral committee member for finance Funzela Ngobeni said consumers were already burdened by increasing interest rates, pressure on household disposable income and a "sluggish" economy.

"We heard the voices of the customers through submissions made during the public meetings. While we consider the tariffs to be cost-reflective, we cannot ignore the calls for relief by our residents. Following significant consultation, we have addressed the issues through increased internal efficiencies and passed this benefit on to our consumers," said Ngobeni.