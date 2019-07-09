SA needs a modern signalling project to solve railway crisis: Analyst

Stranded commuters, lengthy delays, stolen railway tracks, deadly train crashes and burning coaches - this the current state of the country's railway system.

SA's embattled rail service run by state entities Transnet and Prasa has faced a multitude of problems including broken infrastructure, arson and vandalism.

In recent weeks, the potentially successful Shosholoza Meyl intercity service has left several passengers with a bitter taste in their mouths after trains either broke down or came to a halt.

In the most recent incident, a Shosholoza Meyl train travelling from Johannesburg to Durban derailed on Friday night. The cause of this crash is not yet known. In some of the reported instances, passengers have cited problems relating to stolen infrastructure or maintenance issues.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) echoed these concerns in its 2017-2018 annual report, which warned that the country's long-distance passenger train service was "declining to below acceptable levels".

"Passengers have dropped from 2.8-million in 2009-2010 to 465,647 in 2017-2018, while trains run have dropped from 6,604 in 2009-2010 to 1,777 in 2017-2018," according to the report.