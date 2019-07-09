Sjoe! Twitter wants Pravin Gordhan's transcripts & student number after UKZN confirms qualification
The University of KwaZulu-Natal may have confirmed the qualifications of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan but many on Twitter insists that is not proof enough and have called on a release of academic transcripts and a student number.
"The office of the Registrar at the UKZN confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973", partly read the statement.
MEDIA STATEMENT— University of KZN (@UKZN) July 8, 2019
8 July 2019
Confirmation of Qualifications: Pravin Gordhan graduated from UKZN pic.twitter.com/Hf4ClPEm1K
On Friday last week, Gordhan came under fire after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report in which she found that the establishment of SARS's "rogue unit" was unconstitutional.
The public and some politicians have since called for his resignation and questioned his educational background.
Gordhan has remained mum on the topic.
I don't believe this...we want to see documents; exams papers; copy of the qualification. Pravin is a liar.— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 8, 2019
We will only believe this once we see the certificate and transcripts.— SpiritOfNehanda (@SpiritOfNehanda) July 8, 2019
Remember the truth always comes out...I just hope y'all didn't go out of your way to defend something that doesn't exist... because that too will come out...
You have tarnished your reputation by lying @UKZN. I hate being your alumni right now.— MatholeM (@MacweleM) July 8, 2019