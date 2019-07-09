South Africa

Sjoe! Twitter wants Pravin Gordhan's transcripts & student number after UKZN confirms qualification

09 July 2019 - 10:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

The University of KwaZulu-Natal may have confirmed the qualifications of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan but many on Twitter insists that is not proof enough and have called on a release of academic transcripts and a student number.

"The office of the Registrar at the UKZN confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973", partly read the statement.

On Friday last week, Gordhan came under fire after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report in which she found that the establishment of SARS's "rogue unit" was unconstitutional.

The public and some politicians have since called for his resignation and questioned his educational background. 

Gordhan has remained mum on the topic.

