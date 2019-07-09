South Africa

Three construction workers killed after trench collapses in Cape Town

09 July 2019 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE
Rescuers worked into the night to recover the bodies of three construction workers in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Piotr Wytrążek

Emergency services worked into the night to recover the bodies of three construction workers who died after a trench collapsed on them in Cape Town.

The three men were buried under sand when an excavated area along a construction site caved in next to Sandown Road in Table View just after 5pm on Monday.

Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said emergency services were called to the scene. Sections of the road were closed off to traffic.

Three construction workers were killed when a trench collapsed on July 8 2019 in Table View, Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/Belhar lookout - Alert & Assist

"Upon arrival it was found that three persons were trapped in a trench as a result of the walls caving in," said Carelse.

"Fire services, metro and other agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to recover the bodies.

"The bodies of three adult males were eventually recovered and the scene was handed over to SAPS," he said added.

