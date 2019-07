A train caught fire near the Blackhealth railway station on Monday evening, Cape Town's fire and rescue services said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the train caught fire at around 7pm between the Meltonrose and Blackhealth railway station.

The train was travelling from Strand to Cape Town when the fire broke out.

Carelse said the fire was contained just after 8pm. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.