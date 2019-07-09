Two-year-old girl dies in house fire

A two-year-old girl died, and two young boys were injured after their house caught fire in Bonela informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Tuesday.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the children were alone at home when the fire broke out on Monday.

Herbst said when emergency services gained access to the house, they found the three children unconscious on the floor. .

The girl was declared dead on the scene, while the boys, aged 6 and 7, were treated for severe burns.

The cause of the fire was still unclear.