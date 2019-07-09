South Africa

Two-year-old girl dies in house fire

09 July 2019 - 07:37 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Paramedics found three unconscious children inside a burning house in a KwaZulu-Natal informal settlement.
Paramedics found three unconscious children inside a burning house in a KwaZulu-Natal informal settlement.
Image: Stock

A two-year-old girl died, and two young boys were injured after their house caught fire in Bonela informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Tuesday.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the children were alone at home when the fire broke out on Monday.

Herbst said when emergency services gained access to the house, they found the three children unconscious on the floor. . 

The girl was declared dead on the scene, while the boys, aged 6 and 7, were treated for severe burns.

The cause of the fire was still unclear.

READ MORE

Manager 'thrown into fire' during violent 'farm invasion' in KZN

A farm manager in KwaZulu-Natal was hospitalised with burns on Saturday after "violent thugs" invaded a farm, set it alight and allegedly threw him ...
News
1 day ago

Women beaten, stripped naked and set alight in act of mob justice

In a brutal act of “mob justice” after the discovery of a child’s body, enraged community members attacked two women, stripped them naked and set ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X