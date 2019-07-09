South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema 'urges' July party-goers to go and have sex with their partners

09 July 2019 - 10:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema told party-goers at the Vodacom Durban July to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners.
EFF leader Julius Malema told party-goers at the Vodacom Durban July to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners.
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema "urging" Durban July party-goers to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Malema can be seen standing in a DJ booth and holding a microphone as he tells people to leave the venue.

"They say sex in English is nice, but when it is said in our language, you're using vulgar language. That's self-hate. Stop self-hate. Sex is sex.

"Go to your rooms and have sex. Take your alcohol with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here. You're scared of women, you are all packed up here. Let's go. Thank you very much," said Malema in Sepedi and English.

Watch video below:

According to an eyewitness who spoke to SowetanLIVE, Malema took to the stage after police were called to one of the after-parties after it had gone past its arranged time.

When approached for comment on the footage, Malema told SowetanLIVE that he was at the venue, but declined to comment on his remarks.

The EFF leadership joined thousands of party lovers who flocked to the coast for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday.

Malema, his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee all joined the glam squad.

MORE

IN SNAPS | The EFF served up revolutionary razzmatazz at the Durban July

The EFF leadership joined thousands who flocked to Durban on Saturday for the Vodacom Durban July.
Politics
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Julius Malema

This rabble-rouser masquerading as a saviour of the poor and destitute just does not learn. First he declared he would take up arms and kill for ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

South Africans divided over latest Julius Malema court judgment

The news of EFF leader, Julius Malema losing the court case on land occupations in 2014 and 2016 were received differently by South Africans who took ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  2. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  3. Varsity student sues his mother for R14,655 a month - report South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  5. How army boss's wife scored R210m in defence contracts South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X