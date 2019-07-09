South Africa

WATCH | Makoko the gorilla's 34th birthday bash

09 July 2019 - 14:51 By Deepa Kesa

German music-lover Makoko celebrated his 34th birthday at the Johannesburg Zoo on Tuesday morning with a cake made of rolled oats, carrots and peanut butter, suitable for a gorilla's palette.

He was also treated to popcorn, rooibos tea and a bouquet of flowers. 

Makoko, a Western lowland gorilla, was born in the Wilhemina Zoo in Germany in 1985 and hand-reared by his keepers. In 2004, when he was 19 years old, he was brought to the Johannesburg Zoo.

Adored by the public, Makoko peacefully shares his enclosure with peacocks and duikers.

Zookeepers treated Makoko the gorilla to a vegetarian cake and other nibbles on his 34th birthday on July 9, 2019.
Makoko has been single for 18 years now. His mate Lisa died one year into their relationship. The zoo is looking for another mate for him.

Joburg Zoo's Katherine Visser, who organised Makoko's birthday party, said she enjoyed "throwing annual" birthday parties for the animals to make them feel "enriched".

Visser described the "gentle giant" Makoko as a sweet and loving gorilla.

“Makoko loves music, he gets really calm when he listens to music, he is honestly just a gentle giant.”

"His favourite food is banana, he eats it whole - skin and all. He also enjoys leeks."

