WATCH | Makoko the gorilla's 34th birthday bash

German music-lover Makoko celebrated his 34th birthday at the Johannesburg Zoo on Tuesday morning with a cake made of rolled oats, carrots and peanut butter, suitable for a gorilla's palette.

He was also treated to popcorn, rooibos tea and a bouquet of flowers.

Makoko, a Western lowland gorilla, was born in the Wilhemina Zoo in Germany in 1985 and hand-reared by his keepers. In 2004, when he was 19 years old, he was brought to the Johannesburg Zoo.

Adored by the public, Makoko peacefully shares his enclosure with peacocks and duikers.