Alleged Ponzi scheme mastermind's Ladysmith home torched

A group of people looted and set alight the family home of a man who operated what is believed to be a Ponzi scheme in Ladysmith.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ladysmith firefighters were called to the house of former paramedic Sphelele "Sgumza" Mbatha.

Those responsible for the blaze are believed to be investors who have lost thousands of rands after Bitcoin Wallet, operated by Mbatha, "went online".

A community leader, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE that investors were taking the law into their own hands because Mbatha was unreachable.

On Tuesday night, a crowd of about 1,500 angry protesters gathered at the Ladysmith police station demanding to see Bitcoin Wallet employees.

They had apparently taken the employees to the police station, before police rescued them from the angry crowd.

The community leader told TimesLIVE that hundreds of people had queued outside the Bitcoin Wallet office to invest in the scheme over the past few months.