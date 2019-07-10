South Africa

Don’t dump another big stink on us: raging Durbanites

10 July 2019 - 05:55 By TONY CARNIE
Residents are angry that a new landfill in the west of Durban will raise further foul smells. File picture.
Residents are angry that a new landfill in the west of Durban will raise further foul smells. File picture.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Plans to develop a massive new dump outside Durban – right next to an existing controversial waste site – have raised the hackles of residents who fear that foul smells from mountains of rubbish will blow far and wide into neighbouring residential areas for the next 90 years.

The eThekwini municipality announced last week that it would expropriate a 550ha chunk of land from sugar giant Tongaat Hulett for R27.6m to create a new dump for municipal solid waste near Shongweni Dam.

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X