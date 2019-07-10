South Africa

Eighteen arrested following violent North West protests

10 July 2019 - 18:20 By ERNEST MABUZA
Eighteen people were arrested on Wednesday following a protest in Letsopa, North West. During the protest, municipal offices were damaged and two municipal trucks and a tractor were burnt.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

North West police on Wednesday arrested 18 people following violent protests that led to the burning of municipal offices and damage to other property at Letsopa, near Ottosdal.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said members of the community of Letsopa barricaded roads with burning tyres, stones and other objects as they were allegedly complaining about “service delivery”.

“In the process, municipal offices were burnt.  Two municipal trucks and a tractor were also burnt.

“One police vehicle was damaged after it was pelted with stones when protesters were prevented from damaging the court building,” Mokgwabone said.

He said the R501 road between Ottosdal and Delareyville, as well as the road between Ottosdal and Sannieshof had been closed to traffic since 4.30am on Wednesday.

Mokgwabone said the situation was calm on Wednesday afternoon.

“However, Public Order Police Unit members are monitoring the area,” he said.

