Eighteen arrested following violent North West protests

North West police on Wednesday arrested 18 people following violent protests that led to the burning of municipal offices and damage to other property at Letsopa, near Ottosdal.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said members of the community of Letsopa barricaded roads with burning tyres, stones and other objects as they were allegedly complaining about “service delivery”.

“In the process, municipal offices were burnt. Two municipal trucks and a tractor were also burnt.

“One police vehicle was damaged after it was pelted with stones when protesters were prevented from damaging the court building,” Mokgwabone said.

He said the R501 road between Ottosdal and Delareyville, as well as the road between Ottosdal and Sannieshof had been closed to traffic since 4.30am on Wednesday.

Mokgwabone said the situation was calm on Wednesday afternoon.

“However, Public Order Police Unit members are monitoring the area,” he said.