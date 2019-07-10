South Africa

Eskom technicians 'threatened' in Diepsloot, Rea Vaya station attacked in Soweto

10 July 2019 - 11:38 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A Rea Vaya bus stop in Orlando, Soweto, was damaged during a violent protest over electricity on Tuesday evening.
Eskom has vowed not to attend to faults in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg. It says its technicians were chased out of the area and threatened with violence.

The utility made the announcement on Wednesday and said it would resume work only when it was safe to return to the area.

"Eskom technicians have been chased out of Diepsloot and threatened with violence as they were busy with their daily operations.

"Until Eskom is satisfied that it's safe to return to the area, no fault will be attended to in Diepsloot," the utility said in a tweet. 

Police spokesperson Cpt Manyadza Ralidzhivha said the incident had been reported.

Meanwhile, a Rea Vaya bus station in Orlando, Soweto, was damaged and forced to close following violent protests over electricity late on Tuesday.

