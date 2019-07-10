Give security guards 'metal detectors and panic buttons' to keep schools safe: Sadtu

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KZN wants security guards in schools to be provided with metal detectors and panic buttons.

Security in schools in the province was one of the main issues discussed by 256 delegates during the union's provincial general council in Durban recently.

Sadtu's provincial general council was held a week after grade 7 Masuku Primary School teacher Sibonakaliso Nyawose was gunned down as he arrived at the Folweni school, south of Durban.

The murder of the maths teacher raised questions about security in schools, with provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu telling mourners at Nyawose's funeral that his department needed more funding to deploy more security guards at schools and also to provide fencing for all schools in the province.

Sadtu's provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, told a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday that the union supported the appointment of 3,267 security guards in schools. However, she said security guards should be properly trained and provided with some tools of the trade to help them do their jobs.

"The provision of security guards doesn't guarantee the safety of teachers and learners. Give them minimum tools, like metal detectors and panic buttons," said Caluza.