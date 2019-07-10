KZN premier Sihle Zikalala calls for self-care as he launches men's month

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has called on men to take responsibility for their health and well-being.

Zikalala was addressing a crowd of men in uniform, mainly from the SAPS and Durban Metro Police, in front of the Durban City Hall on Wednesday.

The address formed part of the official launch of men's month, which kicked off with a parade through the city's streets to its city hall.

"Our message today is quite clear ... let us stand up and build our nation. We are saying to all KZN men, let's advocate [for] gender equality and take responsibility for [our] health and well-being," said Zikalala.

He added that the month would be dedicated to creating dialogue and reshaping the role men play in society.