KZN premier Sihle Zikalala calls for self-care as he launches men's month
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has called on men to take responsibility for their health and well-being.
Zikalala was addressing a crowd of men in uniform, mainly from the SAPS and Durban Metro Police, in front of the Durban City Hall on Wednesday.
The address formed part of the official launch of men's month, which kicked off with a parade through the city's streets to its city hall.
"Our message today is quite clear ... let us stand up and build our nation. We are saying to all KZN men, let's advocate [for] gender equality and take responsibility for [our] health and well-being," said Zikalala.
He added that the month would be dedicated to creating dialogue and reshaping the role men play in society.
“The rightful role (of men) should be defined by building men who take responsibility for their kids, their families and communities. We believe that men should be responsible for instilling good values into society,” he said.
The month would be celebrated with visits to shelters for abused men, as well as a ceremony to welcome boys from initiation schools, the premier said.
Zikalala was joined at the parade by acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer and transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda.