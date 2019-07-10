South Africa

M1 bridge refurbishment to be completed by the end of August

10 July 2019 - 15:13 By ALEX PATRICK
Executive mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, centre, and the city's MMC for transport, Nonhlanhla Makhuba, left, walk on to the M1 Double Decker Bridge rehabilitation sight in Johannesburg on July 10 2019. The mayor was there to oversee progress on the bridge, which was closed earlier in the year.
Executive mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, centre, and the city's MMC for transport, Nonhlanhla Makhuba, left, walk on to the M1 Double Decker Bridge rehabilitation sight in Johannesburg on July 10 2019. The mayor was there to oversee progress on the bridge, which was closed earlier in the year.
Image: Alaister Russell

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that the M1 Double Decker Bridge refurbishment would be completed ahead of schedule.

Now, the project would be completed by the end of August.

The mayor, with MMC for transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba, visited the bridge on Wednesday to assess the progress of the rehabilitation project managed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The JRA undertook to rehabilitate the bridge after flooding caused by inadequate stormwater infrastructure, as well as the destruction of bridge parapet rails by vandals, damaged it.

It was estimated that the construction period for the repairs would be 22 months, from February 5 2018 to December 4 2019. But on Wednesday, the mayor announced that the bulk of the R130m project had already been completed.

Mashaba pre-empted the announcement with how he had inherited the burden of crumbling infrastructure from the previous city administration, the ANC.

"It is not humanly possible to resolve the issues of the crumbling infrastructure of the city overnight. 

Heavy traffic delays expected as bridge on busy Johannesburg motorway is demolished

The M1 South Selby off-ramp is closed on Friday due to an old structure of the bridge being demolished, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.
News
1 month ago

"As I previously stated, only 6% of the bridges in the city are in good condition ... Next month the inner city will resemble a construction site as we begin fixing it. There are some 4,000km of roads and bridges that need to be fixed and we just don't have it in our budget to fix them all.

"The repair on this bridge will help alleviate the backlog caused by the closing of the M2 bridge. It is crucial to our economy that these bridges are repaired ... I couldn't believe it when I heard the M1 would be completed ahead of schedule. Now if we can do the same with the M2," Mashaba said.

The M2 motorway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street was closed from February 28 this year to allow for bridge rehabilitation to resume.

The result has been a daily backlog on the roads as traffic coming from the south of Johannesburg is diverted around the city. 

In February, the JRA flagged its concern that 94% of Johannesburg bridges needed immediate intervention.

According to the roads agency, a staggering R6.5bn is needed to refurbish all the city's bridges.

Mashaba said the city was facing an overall infrastructure backlog of R170bn.

MORE

Will mayors Herman Mashaba and Stevens Mokgalapa see their work to fruition?

The DA is bracing itself for the possibility of losing two Gauteng metros following a fallout with the EFF
Politics
6 days ago

Joburg city manager says he knew about demolition of Alex houses

The city manager of Johannesburg Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni knew about plans to demolish houses in Alexandra but he thought no one lived in them.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X