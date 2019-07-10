Mr D Food driver in court after 'raping customer'
A food delivery driver was due to appear in a Cape Town court on Wednesday after being charged with raping a customer.
The 43-year-old Mr D Food driver allegedly attacked the Wynberg woman after she let him into her home, locked the security gate and went to fetch money.
After allegedly raping the 26-year-old on Friday afternoon, he kicked down the security gate and fled, said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.
Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair said the company suspended the driver as soon as it heard about the alleged incident.
“A thorough internal investigation was conducted that led to the immediate termination of the driver’s contract, and the driver being handed over to the South African Police Service,” he said.
“We would like to assure our customers that we have zero tolerance for any criminal activity and their safety remains our priority.”
Earlier this year, a Mr D Food driver in KwaZulu-Natal was fired after being caught on a security camera masturbating while making a delivery to a female customer.