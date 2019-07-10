Mr D Food driver in court after 'raping customer'

A food delivery driver was due to appear in a Cape Town court on Wednesday after being charged with raping a customer.

The 43-year-old Mr D Food driver allegedly attacked the Wynberg woman after she let him into her home, locked the security gate and went to fetch money.

After allegedly raping the 26-year-old on Friday afternoon, he kicked down the security gate and fled, said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.