South Africa

Three killed, eight injured as bakkie overturns near Kimberley

10 July 2019 - 16:54 By ERNEST MABUZA
Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a bakkie rolled near Kimberley on Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a bakkie rolled near Kimberley on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: ER24

Three people were killed and eight others, including several children, were injured when a bakkie rolled on the N12 about 60km from Kimberley on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency service company ER24 said its personnel arrived on the scene at 1.30pm to find provincial emergency medical services already on the scene.

A bakkie was found upright on the side of the road, with several people lying on the ground around the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that two women and a young boy had died. Eight other patients were treated at the scene.

One man was in a critical condition, while seven other patients had moderate injuries.

They were transported to hospitals in Kimberley.

MORE

One person killed in crash between car and taxi in southern KZN

A person was killed and 20 others were injured in a crash involving a car and a minibus taxi on the road between Kokstad and Matatiele on Monday ...
News
1 day ago

SA man destined for trip to space dies in motorcycle accident

Mandla Maseko who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space has been killed in ...
News
3 days ago

Plettenberg Bay turmoil: 71 arrested, N2 remains closed

South Western Cape police have arrested 71 people for various crimes after violent protest action broke out in the coastal town of Plettenberg Bay.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X