Three killed, eight injured as bakkie overturns near Kimberley

Three people were killed and eight others, including several children, were injured when a bakkie rolled on the N12 about 60km from Kimberley on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency service company ER24 said its personnel arrived on the scene at 1.30pm to find provincial emergency medical services already on the scene.

A bakkie was found upright on the side of the road, with several people lying on the ground around the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that two women and a young boy had died. Eight other patients were treated at the scene.

One man was in a critical condition, while seven other patients had moderate injuries.

They were transported to hospitals in Kimberley.