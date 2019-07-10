South Africa

Three men seriously wounded after ambush at Durban house

10 July 2019 - 07:33 By timeslive
Netcare 911. File image
Netcare 911. File image
Image: Netcare 911

Three men were attacked in their home by an unknown number of gunmen off Inanda Road in Siyanda, Durban, on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics were alerted just after 6:30pm, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst. The injured men had already been rushed to a local clinic by members of the public.

"One adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and the other two sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs.

"All three patients were found to be in a serious condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them," he said.

Once treated, the trio was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting and the number of gunmen are not known, however the Saps was on scene and will be investigating."

MORE

One dead, another injured in double shooting at Durban car workshop

One man has died and another was severely injured following a double shooting incident at a car repairs shop in Shallcross, south of Durban, on ...
News
20 hours ago

More suspects granted bail in Durban metro cop killings case

Two more suspects arrested in connection with the shooting of two Durban metro cops have been granted bail.
News
1 day ago

Security guard shot in Durban school robbery dies

A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month died on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X