Vamos! Cyclists who rode from Cape to Cairo set sights on Spain

Two cyclists who set out from Cape Town last August have made it to Cairo.

But for Nathim Cairncross and Abdullah Aragoneses, the journey is not over. They are flying to Turkey before continuing to Europe, aiming to arrive in Spain in mid-2020.

Teacher Cairncross, 38, rode from Cape Town to Mecca with his friend Imtiyaz Ahmad Haron in 2010, and told TimesLIVE from Alexandria in Egypt: “It’s hard to get back to the normal routine life.”

His second expedition with Aragoneses, 23, has taken them through Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

They aren’t travelling with a wallet full of money or spending time in luxurious resorts. What they are looking for is a real connection with local people.

“People opened their places for us as soon as we met. We slept in mosques, churches or people’s places,” said Cairncross.