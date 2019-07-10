South Africa

WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes in Worcester

10 July 2019 - 07:46 By Nico Gous
A truck transporting gas bottles exploded in Worcester on Wednesday July 10 2019.
Image: EltonGreeve via Twitter

A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Somdaka tweeted that the explosion happened in High Street.

It was reported that two firefighters and one other person were injured in the blast. People who live several kilometres away reported feeling a tremor from the explosion.

The Breede Valley municipality said on Facebook on Wednesday morning the following roads are closed in Worcester:

  • The exit from the N1 to the suburb of Meirings Park;
  • High Street;
  • Smit Street;
  • Field Street;
  • Brown Street; and
  • Church Street.

“This is as a result of a gas truck that exploded in the area. The public is encouraged to make use of other routes, reduce speed and exercise caution.”

Marazelle de Villiers, who lives near the scene of the explosion, said she heard a few small blasts then a big one at 6am.

"We very standing very close and needed to RUN! Never have a experience running for your life! Leaving my car just to get away," she said.

"After that everything around the truck was on fire, including all the businesses. My thoughts are going out to ACDC [Express, an electrical shop], the bike shop , waterwese that completely burned down. This is a big tragedy for Worcester."

This is a developing story.

