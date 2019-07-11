South Africa

Decomposed body of murder victim recovered below cliff in Durban

11 July 2019 - 13:47 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Durban Search and Rescue, Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue and Life Response Emergency Medical Service recovered the body of a murder victim in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban.
The decomposed body of a 24-year-old murder victim was recovered at KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot and thrown down an 80m cliff in the Tafelkop area.

Durban Search and Rescue, Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue and Life Response Emergency Medical Service recovered the body.

"The body was recovered using a Aztec Rope Rescue hauling system. The body was handed over to members from KwaNdengezi police. A murder docket was opened," a police source said.

The source said two people had been arrested and a firearm and vehicle recovered.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

