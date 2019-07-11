Limpopo man gets life sentence for axing elderly woman to death
The Polokwane high court has sentenced a man to a lengthy jail term after he hacked an elderly woman to death with an axe.
Police spokesperson Cst Maphure Manamela said in a statement on Thursday that Justice Mathume Tshehla, 51, killed Betty Phaswane Mosehla, 81, on September 17 2017 in Vergelegen near Burgersfort.
Manamela said Tshehla murdered Mosehla at 3.33am after breaking into her home.
The police found Mosehla in a pool of her own blood and multiple injuries.
“The suspect had already fled the scene. The police immediately started with their initial investigations which revealed that the suspect broke into the house of this elderly woman while she was asleep, hacked her to death with an axe before robbing her a TV set and clothes,” Manamela said.
Manamela said the Polokwane high court on Tuesday sentenced Tshehla to:
- Life imprisonment for murder;
- 15 years for robbery with a weapon other than a firearm; and
- Eight years for housebreaking with intent to steal.