Limpopo man gets life sentence for axing elderly woman to death

The Polokwane high court has sentenced a man to a lengthy jail term after he hacked an elderly woman to death with an axe.

Police spokesperson Cst Maphure Manamela said in a statement on Thursday that Justice Mathume Tshehla, 51, killed Betty Phaswane Mosehla, 81, on September 17 2017 in Vergelegen near Burgersfort.

Manamela said Tshehla murdered Mosehla at 3.33am after breaking into her home.