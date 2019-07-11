South Africa

Man critical after being electrocuted in Kimberley

11 July 2019 - 15:56 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted at a substation in Kimberley.
A man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted at a substation in Kimberley.
Image: Stock

A man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted at a substation in Kimberley on Thursday afternoon.

ER24 said paramedics arrived at Cape Town Road in Beaconsfield at 1pm and found the  man lying in the back of a bakkie owned by a security company.

"Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained serious burns to his face and hands, leaving him in a critical condition."

He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

MORE

KZN man survives electric shock, only to be killed by car

A 41-year old man was electrocuted while working on overhead wires and then died as he was knocked over by a vehicle in the Bluff, south of Durban, ...
News
3 months ago

Three construction workers killed after trench collapses in Cape Town

Emergency services worked into the night to recover the bodies of three construction workers who died after a trench collapsed on them in Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

Two-year-old girl dies in house fire

A two-year-old girl has died, and two young boys were injured, after their house caught fire in an informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Hijackers caught on camera - and nabbed in 13 minutes South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  4. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  5. Sjoe! Twitter wants Pravin Gordhan's transcripts & student number after UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X