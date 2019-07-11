Man critical after being electrocuted in Kimberley

A man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted at a substation in Kimberley on Thursday afternoon.

ER24 said paramedics arrived at Cape Town Road in Beaconsfield at 1pm and found the man lying in the back of a bakkie owned by a security company.

"Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained serious burns to his face and hands, leaving him in a critical condition."

He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.