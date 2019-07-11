South Africa

Miracles, heroes in Worcester: big blast shakes a small town

11 July 2019 - 07:05 By ARON HYMAN
A bakkie which drove through the gas cloud was completely destroyed.
Image: Western Cape Disaster Management

Two Worcester residents going about their normal day emerged from the ashes of a massive gas explosion in the centre of the Western Cape town to rescue strangers from their burning cars and certain death.

Klaas de Vos and Lin-Harr Claasen could not see each other across the inferno burning in the middle of High Street before dawn on Wednesday, but both of them risked life and limb to save lives.

 

