PetroSA filling station collects dust

Chief Sebenzile Nyangilizwe Mathanzima of Qamata, near Queenstown, has vowed the Qamata Integrated Energy Centre (IeC) will not operate until the land it is on is returned by the municipality to three local businessmen.

The Thembisile Hani IeC is a PetroSA filling station on the R61, about 18km from Cofimvaba. It was completed three years ago, but it has never operated.

In its 2016 report, PetroSA said it committed R14.5m for its construction. It said that: “After completion in December 2016, an initial number of 14 permanent jobs (manager, four cashiers, petrol attendants and cleaners) will be created. Other supplementary projects include a car wash and computer laboratory [sic].”

In 2013, government reported it had held “a sod-turning ceremony ahead of the launch of a multi-million rand energy services centre”.

At the time, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, then PetroSA Group CEO, said the Qamata project was a matter of “corporate responsibility”. “There is a dire need for affordable and quality energy products in the proposed IeC location and in the surrounding villages,” she said.